What is a human right? Has the West completely lost its moral compass when the political class cannot understand that the most basic human right is the right to live for which you need development. Electricity is a human right. Food is a human right. Infrastructure of roads and railways is a human right. There can be NO DEVELOPMENT or ALLEVIATION of POVERTY in Africa without ENERGY and HARD INFRASTRUCTURE.

This is an extremely important interview on the current stance being taken by America towards Ethiopia.

Source: Prime Media World

Discussion with Laurence Freeman on Ethiopia, Africa and the West |Prime Media

10 Dec 2021

