really enjoyable interview with CEO of TransNamib, Johny Smith, on railway development to open up Namibia`s trading routes from Walvis Bay to Botswana, Zambia and DRC! Walvis Bay was upgraded a few years ago and is now a world class deep sea port.

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

Discussing Transnamib’s Railway Projects and Future

10 March 2023

In this episode of Coffee with the Editor, Johny Smith, CEO of TransNamib, joins Philippa Dean to discuss his impending departure from TransNamib and the exciting projects the company is working on. Watch to learn about the Walvis Bay-to-Kranzberg upgrade project, the Trans Kalahari Project, new locomotives being purchased with a 2.6 billion loan, and the government’s plan to rehabilitate sections of the railway lines in Namibia. Smith also shares his biggest highlight during his tenure at TransNamib and his vision for the future of the rail industry in Namibia.

