Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, known fondly as Sputla. Photo: GCIS

The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, known fondly as Sputla, recently said that if he had his way, he would go and restart the Komati Power Station, because an injustice is being done to those communities in the name of a “just” energy transition.

South Africans should be rejoicing at the fact that our government is moving away from their dogmatic environmental commitments, that they made at international forums and towards a more realistic energy path.

What Sputla learned the hard way is a lesson in the Iron Law of Electricity. The term was first coined by energy author Robert Bryce, when he noted that countries such as Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Japan and China are all still burning coal, and that despite the rhetoric of The Western Elite, there seems to be no relationship between politicians who say they are “fighting climate change”, and concrete actions that translate into “decarbonisation”.

https://www.iol.co.za/business-report/energy/dear-sputla-please-burn-more-coal-6fa8d6af-281b-4148-950b-45289a814c79