“I’ve said it before, that when we think of West Africa and Africa before our individual countries, we’re not just being Pan-Africans, we’re being true nationalists because what makes West Africa and indeed Africa better will make each of our individual countries better and more prosperous.”-Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo

“It is a great investment that confers great respect and admiration to Nigeria, the most populous country in our continent. The Dangote Group is certainly helping to meet the challenge of universal access to electricity, to give fertiliser and to give opportunities to the other African countries.”- President of Senegal, Macky Sall

This is the largest single train refinery in the world

Dangote Refinery Commissioning: The Biggest Refinery in Africa

22 May 2023

