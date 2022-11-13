re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

COP 27 “Climate Change” Will Reduce Economic Growth in African Nations-Causing Increased Death Rates

by Lawrence Freeman 8 November 2022

In my interview above with Rogue News- roguenews.com, I explain why COP 27 demands for African nations not to exploit their own natural resources, is beyond hypocritical; it is evil. African nations should have the right to utilize every bit of their fossil fuels to generate energy while providing a transition to a nuclear energy platform. African nations must have abundant and accessible energy to power industrialized economies. Failure is not an option, if we are to prevent unnecessary deaths from hunger, poverty, and disease.

