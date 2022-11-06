Congolese Minister Tosi Mpanu Mpanu : We can’t privilege climate action if poverty is killing our people/Nous ne pouvons pas privilégier l’action climatique si la pauvreté tue nos populations

We can’t privilege climate action if poverty is killing our people.

Today, it is the developed countries who are essentially responsible for the climate problem. Since the 19th century, have industrialized, enriched themselves and have taken most of the atmospheric space. Today they tell us “do not do like us, do as we tell you to do”. And therefore this dirigisme, this diktat, in front of populations that do not enjoy the same prosperity as developed countries , sometimes pose a problem.

Whereas we are poor enough because 70% of Congolese live on less than $1.9 a day and we are asked to change our lifestyles, modes of production and modes of consumption while we do not necessarily have the same means to proceed to that. And therefore if the accompaniment is never of an adequate nature, one should not expect that one can be more royalist than the king.-Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, Ministère de l’Environnement RDC

