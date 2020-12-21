Source: CGTN

China’s war on poverty

14 Dec 2020

China has brought over 700 million people out of poverty through economic development. But over 100 million people remained intractably poor, trapped in poverty due to isolation, low education, and infirmities. After gathering and organizing materials for half a year, the American-Chinese co-production team of “China’s Poverty Alleviation at the Grassroots” immersed themselves into the local lives of China’s rural poor in remote mountainous areas. With “targeted poverty alleviation” being the main topic, five simple but touching stories personalize the process and depict the measures of combating poverty.

