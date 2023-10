Make Afrika Great explains what President Ibrahim Traore is doing to follow in the footsteps of Sankara, to build up Burkina Faso`s self reliance. Also discussed: why democratic elections, although the preferred system, do cause huge problems for Africa

Source: Make Afrika Great

Burkina Faso to construct a Nuclear Power Plant I Recognize Thomas SANKARA as national HERO

13 October 2023

Like this: Like Loading...