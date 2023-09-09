BRICS : History in the Making by the Global South, by the Global Majority

In contrast to the arrogance of the unipolar world controlled by the Western banking elite, we have today an emerging NEW PARADIGM, represented in the concepts of the BRICS alliance of nations.

The following are some of the key points made at a recent international conference hosted from Tanzania

Coordinator: Dr. George Mutalemwa, Africa Peace and Development Network (MAMA)/ St. Augustine University of Tanzania, Mwanza, Tanzania

Speakers: Mr. William Ferguson: The LaRouche Organisation, New England, Massachusetts, USA

Mr. David Cherry: Executive Intelligence Review, Leesburg, Virginia, USA.

Introduction by Dr. George Mutalemwa

on the public opinion forming process for `peace negotiations`

How a pre-determined narrative is controlled : opinion A (extremely pro) and opinion B (extemely contra) reaching a point of no return when approaching the taboo zone.

Henry Kissinger responsible for making population reduction in the `Third World` a matter of United States National Security priority ( NSSM 200)

The plenary speeches given by the leaders of the BRICS members at the recent Summit in South Africa demonstrate that indeed the Global South is making history, perhaps the greatest historical shift in 1000 years, despite Kissinger and his co-thinkers who have gotten us into the current world strategic and economic crisis.

Cyril Ramaphosa : BRICS stands for solidarity and for progress. BRICS stands for inclusivity and a more just, equitable world order…. We know that poverty, inequality and underdevelopment are the biggest challenges facing humankind….We are concerned that global financial and payments systems are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical contestation…. We will continue discussions on practical measures to facilitate trade and investment flows through the increased use of local currencies….While firmly committed to advance the interests of the Global South, BRICS stands ready to collaborate with all countries that aspire to create a more inclusive international order.

In just a few years, we have left behind a scenario of benign multipolarity towards one that resumes the obsolete mentality of the Cold War and geopolitical competition. This folly creates great uncertainty and corrodes multilateralism. We know where this path can lead us. The world must understand that the risks involved are unacceptable to humanity.

External indebtedness constrains sustainable development. It is unacceptable that developing countries are penalized with interest rates up to eight times higher than those charged to rich countries. Liquidity and concessional financing must be expanded; conditionalities must cease…

We can offer our own financing options through the New Development Bank—all of them suited to the needs of the Global South. I am certain that, under the leadership of my partner Dilma Rousseff, the Bank will rise to these challenges. The creation of a currency for trade and investment transactions between BRICS members increases our payment options and reduces our vulnerabilities…

: We are all united in our commitment to shaping a multipolar world order with genuine justice, based on international law and in keeping with the key principles set forth in the UN Charter, including sovereignty and respecting the right of every nation to follow its own development model. We oppose hegemonies of any kind and the exceptional status that some countries aspire to, as well as the new policy it entails, a policy of continued neo-colonialism. Narendra Modi : The countries of the Global South have been given a special importance in BRICS, under the chairmanship of South Africa. We heartily welcome it. This is not only the expectation of the present time, but also the need. India has given top priority to this topic under its G20 presidency.

Our effort is to move forward together with all the countries on the motto of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”… We have also proposed to give permanent membership of G20 to the African Union….

India fully supports the expansion of the BRICS membership. And welcomes moving forward with consensus in this.

As an African proverb puts it, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” The philosophy of Ubuntu, which believes that “I am because we are,” highlights the interdependence and interconnectedness of all peoples. Similarly, harmonious coexistence has been the aspiration of the Chinese nation for thousands of years.

India`s HISTORIC Space mission: first nation to reach the South Pole of the moon.

So much for Kissinger and his co-thinkers!

Is there a pathway by which a country can develop and industrialize? China lifted 850 million out of poverty in less than 30 years.

Back to the history of America because there was a time when America was anti-imperialist. The story of the first American Treasury Secretary, Alexander Hamilton

Founding of the first National Bank not beholden to finance capitalists, nor a state owned potential political tool

Investing in the self development of the individual is the foundation of the entire economy

The principles of the first American National Bank, those primarily of Alexander Hamilton, are QUITE THE OPPOSITE OF THE BRITISH ECONOMIST ADAM SMITH

Adam Smith published `The Wealth of Nations` in 1776 , not a coincidence this was the year of the American War of Independence against the imperial British Empire

Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum effectively says : Why Africa must not be allowed to develop:

“The same force that helps people escape from poverty and lead a decent life is the one that is destroying the livability of our planet for future generations. The emissions that lead to climate change are not just the result of a selfish generation of industrialists or Western baby-boomers. They are the consequence of the human desire for a better life for oneself”.- Stakeholder Capitalism (2021)

Source: Universidad de Congreso

Global Peace Studies for Sustainable Development in Africa

6 September 2023

