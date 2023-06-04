Bravo Monsieur le Président de la République Démocratique du Congo, Bravo!

President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo

“Today it is high time we process the minerals extracted here within the DRC. This will add value and most importantly, create wealth and jobs in the DRC. China has also agreed to support us in what we call ” the industrialization of the DRC”. Of course, industrialization goes hand in hand with infrastructure and energy. These are two major challenges we want to tackle in the next decade and China is ready to support us.Our cooperation and partnership can only be a win-win in the future.”

President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo during his recent and first State visit to China in converstion with CGTN, discussed his vision for DRC to achieve peace and zero poverty and to take its rightful place in the world within the very near future. During this visit China and DRC have elevated their bilateral partnership to a `comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership`.

on the similarity of Chinese and Congolese subdugation by the Western imperial financial model:

“I know that today we have about fifty years of partnership and friendship….There are notable parallels between the histories of our two countries. Both China and DRC have been scourged by poverty and famine. However, China has leveraged its strengths and resources to escape these predicaments and that is why it serves as an inspiring model for us……

I say bravo to China achieving its modernization because one must not forget that in the 1960s China and the Democratic Republic of Congo were more or less on an equal economic footing. The leap that China has made is impressive and this model is really a model that I would like to emulate and replicate in my country..…..”

on the current global image of China and the accusations of expansionism :

“Firstly, I think China is home to a billion people, and not all countries in the world can boast that the have such a vast population. To succeed in ensuring these people`s safety, food security, education and health, the challenges are enormous. Therefore before passing judgement on China, you have to live and understand its reality. I am not one of those who will condemn everything related to China because first of all, I am against interference in a nation`s internal affairs and also because I admire the feat of human endeavor that China has performed in meeting all the challenges that I have noted.So not only would I refrain from judging China, I would even say we should be inspired by what China has done and build strong friendship with China.”

China is now the largest investor in the DRC. During his State visit President Tshisekedi has renegotiated mineral extraction with China:

on the deal signed between the China Media Group and the DRC National Media Network:

“Today, there is somewhat of a cultural battle, with everyone seeking to, if not impose, at least find a place for its culture. And the one thing we hold dear in Africa but never impose, is culture. I believe the exchange between the media organizations in the Global South will generate positive outcomes in this regard .As we all know, culture is the foundation of a people`s identity, and we need these kinds of exchanges to promote our culture.”

on his priorities for the Congolese nation:

“Poverty is at the root of many difficulties and conflicts especially between communities. One day we will achieve zero poverty because it is possible.We see this with China. I mentioned that China has more than a billion people, and although China still faces challenges, it`s making considerable strides in eradicating poverty. We have merely a hundred million people so it is certainly possible for us to eradicate poverty. The day we reach this milestone, I believe the narrative around the DRC will change.People will speak of my country in a different manner and with much more respect than is currently the case.”

on the question of : Do you think this will happen in your tenure, the change of perception, the change of narratives?

“I anticipate this happening within less than a dozen years.”

Source: CGTN

4 June 2023

