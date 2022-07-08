Clare Daly, Irish MEP, on EU policy for Africa

Source: 2nacheki

Brave European MP Reveals all that Europe Does is to 100% Exploit Africa

28 June 2022

Welcome to 2nacheki’s Candid Africa.Todays speech we look at Brave European MP #ClareDaly who Reveals in a speech that all that Europe Does is to 100% Exploit Africa https://youtu.be/wb6orKyEwYE #africaspeeches Thank you for watching! Have you liked this video yet? This is the greatest thing you can do to support our channel. Also please subscribe and share this video with friends and family. Buy our Official Merchandise here https://www.2nacheki.shop/ Visit our Links: https://linktr.ee/2nacheki 2nacheki pronounced tunacheki which means ‘We Are Watching ‘ in Swahili slang. Our goal is to educate, inform & entertain you all about the real Africa while showing the World that Africa is Watching.

Like this: Like Loading...