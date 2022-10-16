China has now over taken the City of London/ IMF as the world`s biggest creditor. It gives loans for real projects i.e infrastructure, the physical economy. The IMF give loans which are soft power initiatives based on conditionalities which destroy real economic growth, that lead to austerity and privatization only benefitting the so-called Free Market

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 14/10/2022 -Bankers terrified of competition with POs / D-day for London speculators

15 October 2022

