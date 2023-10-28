super interesting interview with Dr O and Robbie Barwick of the Australian Citizens Party (the MOST INFLUENTIAL party in Australia that nobody gets to hear about)that proposes development as the road to peace, covering topics of homes as assets, war on cash, New Zealand re-routes to China, anti-China propoganda, Israel-Palestine and finally what a bank can do for a community

Source: Geopolitical Trends, w/Dr.David Oualaalou

Australia is Doomed! Conversation w/Robbie Barwick!

27 October 2023

Recent elections in New Zealand suggested that New Zealanders rejected the policies of its PM, Chris Hipkins. Can/Will Australia learn anything from it? Is it too late for Australia to reverse course?

