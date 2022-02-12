re posted from AFRICAN HERITAGE

Assimi Goïta Speaks to the Malian People: No Sacrifice is too Big for this Country

Colonel Assimi Goïta, the president of Mali, recently addressed his people, the Malian people. I was moved by his humility, and depth. We should all aspire to do our part, and support our leaders, and more importantly remember that change starts with each one of us. If we want change, we each have to lend a hand, because it starts with us. We don’t have to wish for martyrs, but start one brick at a time. We are grateful for Assimi Goïta who is trying to bring back dignity to the Malian people, and pray that he can reach his goal, this goal which is ours, and blesses the entire African continent. We pray for him, and countless Malians, and citizens who are standing up. This is a fight for our freedom, our humanity, our dignity… Enjoy! The original is on Afrik-plus. Translated to English by Dr. Y., Afrolegends.com

continue reading HERE: Source:

Assimi Goïta Speaks to the Malian People: No Sacrifice is too Big for this Country

Like this: Like Loading...