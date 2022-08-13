Net Zero, Green New Deal, Great Reset, whatever you choose to call it, it is a malthusian policy being imposed on people across the world in the name of the new green religion of Climate Change. Eskom is partly in crisis because it has been forced to subsidise the privately owned renewable wind and solar facilities, while the average South African can no longer expect reliable 24/7 affordable electricity to run their businesses and their lives

APC calls for removal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

14 July 2022

The African People’s Convention has called for the removal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The APC says the minister is failing to take responsibility for the mess at Eskom. The party took to the streets of Mbombela in Mpumalanga to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Eskom.

Like this: Like Loading...