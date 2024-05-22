“In the last 40 years we have been taken over by a secret British cult called the Mont Pelerin Society . It was a deliberate and very secret cunning plan to bring in what we call NEO-LIBERALISM today. Every single thing, the privatizations, deregulations, were on their target list going back into the 70s and it was kept hidden. People don`t understand that this stuff was brought into our country in order to loot the population. And now we have entire generations that are deprived of housing, education and so forth.”

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 9/5/2024 – Antidote to financial totalitarianism – more banks! / 2008 on steroids?

10 May 2024

1. The antidote to financial totalitarianism is more banks! 2. Are you ready for 2008 on steroids? Presented by Elisa Barwick and Craig Isherwood

