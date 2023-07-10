Anthony Brink is an advocate of the High Court of South Africa and argues that former South African president Thabo Mbeki was right about HIV not causing AIDS.

Mbeki is a South African politician who served as the president of South Africa from 1999 to 2008. He was born in 1942 and played a significant role in the anti-apartheid movement and the African National Congress (ANC) during the struggle against racial segregation.

He is known for his intellect and strategic thinking.

Mbeki served as Nelson Mandela’s deputy president from 1994 to 1999 and when Mandela retired, Mbeki succeeded him as the second democratically elected president of South Africa.

During his presidency, he implemented various policies aimed at promoting economic growth and social development. He prioritised issues such as job creation, poverty reduction, and “AIDS awareness” and treatment. However, his stance on HIV was “controversial” because he correctly questioned the link between HIV and AIDS.

