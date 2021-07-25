re posted from ABAHLALI baseMJONDOLO

Saturday 24 July 2021

Abahlali baseMjondolo Press Statement

An urgent call to build solidarity in action

The situation in Durban is very serious. The politicians and the people around them are actively trying to divide people and to turn people against each other so that they can continue with their looting. As usual they are trying to divide the poor.

Social media is being used to call for violence, to call for war. False information is being circulated with the aim of generating fear and anger.

The politicians and their cronies are attempting to brew and encourage a very, very dangerous politics that is building fear and anger with the aim of dividing people along lines of nationality of origin, ethnicity and race. Poor people are also being isolated and criminalised. The politicians are trying to make us look at our own neighbours as enemies. They are doing this so that they can keep looting the money that should be for land, housing, healthcare, education and so on. They are doing this so that they can keep looting from the us, the people, and keep destroying our lives and our children’s future.

Ethnic incitement

