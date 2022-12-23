American Physical Economist, Lawrence Freeman, Tours GERD : Video

Ethiopia is set to be the second largest supplier of electricity in Africa with GERD. Producing energy is the most crucial step to industrializing all African economies and eliminating all dire poverty. Ethiopia is setting the new standard for the continent!

image: ena.et

The phenomenal achievement of self-financing and constructing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)by the Ethiopian nation is already suppling Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan with energy and thus continuing to raise the standard of living for millions of people. Watch the upload below of Lawrence Freeman on his tour this week of the hydro power dam

“Everybody should be congratulating the Ethiopian people for taking this bold challenge of building the largest dam in Africa and the 7th most powerful dam in the world” – said Lawrence Freeman, American Physical Economist, on his recent tour of the magnificent Ethiopian hydro-power construction

Source: Addis Media Network – English

21 December 2022

The American political-economic analyst Lawrence Freeman said the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the greatest accomplishment in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that everybody should congratulate the Ethiopian people for taking this bold challenge and building the dam that benefits the continent.

