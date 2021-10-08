AFRICA FIND THE FUTURE: INVEST IN NUCLEAR

watch this short trailer of a new amazing educational channel presented by South African winner of the Women in Nuclear Global Excellence Award 2021, Princess Mthombeni who is one of South Africa`s own very beautiful and high achieving women who is leading an extremely visionary campaign to put Africa into a new economic league

Source: Africa4Nuclear

S1E1 Teaser | Africa4Nuclear – The Nexus of Life

7 Oct 2021

In our first episode, Princy talks about the Nexus of Life. Before we dive into nuclear energy, she’ll remind us about how energy fits into our lives.

Don’t miss Africa4Nuclear S1E1 on 7 Oct.

