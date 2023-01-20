The Africa CDC ( Center for Disease Control) HQ in Addis, Ethiopia, is a flagship project of China-Africa cooperation, as promised by Pres. Xi Jinping at the FOCAC Summit in 2018. This is the long awaited opportunity for research into diseases that affect people in Africa as oppose to Africans being the guinea pigs of Western pharma companies. We look forward to the Africa CDC working with China (and not Bill Gates) on Malaria eradication. China eradicated Malaria nearly 5 years ago by using an oral tablet that kills the Malaria pathogen in people.

re posted from Ethiopian News Agency ENA

Africa CDC Headquarters Building Project First Phase Inaugurated

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 11/2023 The headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) was Inaugurated today in the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The inauguration ceremony also attended by Changchun, Ambassador and Head of Mission of China to the African Union, Ambassadors from AU member states to Ethiopia, and representatives from Chinese companies in Ethiopia.

With a gross floor area of 23,570 m2, the project consists of Administrative Offices, Emergency Response Center, Information Center, and Biological Laboratories Once completed, it will be the first pan-African Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the African continent fully equipped with modern administrative, experimental, and other supporting facilities.

