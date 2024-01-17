re posted from SPUTNIK
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit Kicks Off in Uganda
18:05 15.01.2024
© Photo X / @AmanyaStuartJr
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 nations that are neither formally aligned with nor opposed to any major power bloc. It was established in an effort to promote the interests of developing countries during the Cold War era. After the United Nations, it is the biggest grouping of states in the world.
The 19th Non-Aligned Movement summit began on Monday in Uganda‘s capital Kampala.
Uganda’s Foreign Minister Gen. Abubakar Jeje Odongo opened the summit, underlying the increasingly important role of the organization.
