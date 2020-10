the DRC is second worst hit country in the world after Yemen in terms of food insecurity. It is one of the most fertile and water-plentiful places in the world!

Source: CGTN

FOOD IN AFRICA: The DRC’s agriculture potential

The DRC’s agriculture potential is huge. The country has 80 million hectares of arable land. But aid agencies say only 10 million hectares is under cultivation due to poor land use and lack of investment.The vast majority of people are engaged in small scale agriculture.

Like this: Like Loading...