New AU chief Felix Tshisekedi meets AU Commission chairperson

The African Union Chairperson Felix Tshisekedi (L) alongside the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (R) after their meeting in Addis Ababa on Monday 8 February 2020. /AU Photo

9 February 2021

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, who is the new African Union (AU) Chairperson, met on Monday with the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson following the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU.

Tshisekedi was confirmed as the new AU Chairperson in the weekend Session, replacing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mahamat on the other hand was re-elected to his role for another four-year term with 51 votes out of 55, with three abstentions and one other member being ineligible to vote.

Both Tshisekedi and Mahamat were present physically in Addis Ababa for the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, even though it was held virtually.

Rwanda’s candidate Monique Nsanzabaganwa was elected the new AUC Deputy Chairperson with 42 out of 55 votes.

This year’s Assembly will be held under the theme: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”.

Upon his assumption of office, Tshisekedi announced an additional theme for his presidency to be: “an African Union at the service of the peoples.”

He also gave a four-point list on what his tenure will focus on during the next 12 months. These are;

Strengthen peace and security; pursue the realization of the ZLECAF;

Promote a renaissance of African culture, arts and heritage; – fight against climate change;

Accelerate integrative projects, among others: the construction of the large Inga dam;

Consolidate the AU’s initiative in the fight against Covid-19 and in the prevention against other diseases.

