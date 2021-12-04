Foreign Interventionism in Ethiopia is an Attack on All Africa

“…therefore we need to protect our dignity throughout the continent. An attack on one is an attack on all. And we don`t have to distance ourselves from the situation in Ethiopia, we have to stand in solidarity with Ethiopia and do whatever we can do, denouncing all the injustices, all the fake news, all the manipulation. ”

Source: Addis Media Network – English

An exclusive interview with Kabala Hadpiece, member of the African Continental Unity Party

3 Dec 2021

“Ethiopia is a pride of Africa. Any attack against Ethiopia is an attack on #Africa” – #Kabala Hadpiece, Development strategist and communication member of the African Continental Unity Party.

