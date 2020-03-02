Australian Senator Interviewed on Climate

the interviewer not only has the high chair, he acts like he has the moral high ground! perhaps Senator Roberts being nearer the floor is more grounded to some wholesome, reasonable and factual facts…

Source: Sky News Australia

‘There is no global warming’: Senator Malcolm Roberts

Published on 6 Feb 2020

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has emphatically argued “there’s no warming” of the earth.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Mr Roberts said “in Australia, the temperatures in the 1880s and 1890s were not only warmer than they are today, the heatwaves were longer”.

Mr Roberts said the Bureau of Meteorology “has never proven that carbon dioxide from human activity affects temperatures” and urged anyone with proof to convince him otherwise.

“Empirical evidence states that the temperature is not increasing,” he said.

The One Nation senator said the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) acting head of climate at the time “said to me that temperatures today are not unprecedented”.

“I’ll say that again, temperatures today are not unprecedented,” he said.