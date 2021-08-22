Source: BRIX Sweden

Podcast: Afghanistan’s Belt and Road to Peace and Development

22 August 2021

In this new podcast of the the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden (BRIX) 2021 series, we explore the situation in Afghanistan in the past and present, what went wrong and how the situation could improve to avoid Afghanistan from sliding into new conflicts and wars. Hussein Askary, borad member of the BRIX and Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, founder and CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development (AIERD) in Islamabad, Pakistan, discuss the lessons learned from the past 20 years of U.S. and NATO operations in Afghanistan, and the implications of intergrating the country into the Belt and Road Initiative on stability, reconstruction, and economic and social development in Afghanistan.

