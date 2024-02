Source: 2nacheki

Protests have Erupted Outside US, UK, France Embassies in the DRC Kinshasa

9 Feb 2024

Protests have erupted Outside the French and British Embassies in the DRC Kinshasa Protests against the US, UK, France and the EU are escalating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as M23 rebels threaten to capture the strategic eastern city of Goma.

Like this: Like Loading...