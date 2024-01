only Garland Nixon can make really sh*t news great to listen to. And YES, the Yemenis are doing it because of one reason alone – they see Palestinians as their BRETHREN. And BTW that is how GAMAL NASSER felt about PAN ARAB SOLIDARITY. So what is so very wrong with el Sisi?

Source: Garland Nixon

WAR IN THE RED SEA – NEOCON GOONS ATTACK YEMEN

Jan 12, 2024

