How can Blinken and the Biden government have the brazen cheek to act as if they are welcome in Addis

Source: 2nacheki

US Secretary of State Visit has Pissed off Alot of Ethiopians

15 March 2023

Ethiopia’s prime minister and foreign minister have just meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Addis Ababa, as the US governments look to repair relations with Ethiopia following a failed coup plot to overthrow the Ethiopian government that caused the two-year civil war in the Tigray region.

