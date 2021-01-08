re posted from PRESSTV

Up to 40 feared dead after motorized wooden boat capsizes in DR Congo

Thursday, 07 January 2021

Authorities in eastern Congo fear more than 40 people are dead after a motorized wooden boat capsized on Lake Kivu overnight, officials said Wednesday.

The boat was headed toward the regional capital of Goma when it sank near Kalehe in South Kivu Province. Three bodies have been recovered and more than 40 other people are still missing, according to Delphin Birimbi, head of a civil society group in Kalehe. Authorities also said that 56 people had been rescued.

The owner of a boat which helped in the rescue, Busime Jikanda, said that strong waves and heavy rain caused the tragedy.

