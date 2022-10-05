Nowhere will you hear better analysis of Eastern Congo, NOWHERE

Source: SABC

UNSC discusses security threats in east DRC: Nixon Katembo

4 October 2022

The Head of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo says armed groups continue to pose a significant threat and commit violence against civilians in the east of the country as she called for the national army to be empowered. The Secretary General’s Special Representative Bintou Keita was addressing the Security Council in New York where she again warned that abuses by armed groups including the M23, CODECO, the ADF, and Mai-Mai fueled human rights violations that have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation. And as Sherwin Bryce-Pease reports, an estimated 27 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance with many requiring additional protection. Nixon Katembo, African Affairs analyst and Channel Africa Producer joins the discussion.

