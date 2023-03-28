re posted from TASS

The West is beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component

28 March 2023

So far, 28 people have voted in favor of the petition

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. A petition asking that the Ukrainian armed forces be barred from using depleted uranium ammunition has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Its author points to the danger of years-long environmental pollution, ruining arable land and poisoning people with toxic substances.

The author of the petition is concerned about the environmental pollution caused by using the depleted uranium shells. “The use of such munitions is a crime against humanity and the planet. Their use is unacceptable and immoral. I demand this petition be considered and a positive decision be made on it. I also demand precautionary measures be taken to exclude the possibility of the Ukrainian armed forces using such ammunition until the petition is considered,” the document said.

