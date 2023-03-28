re posted from TASS
The West is beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component
Ukrainians ask Zelensky not to use depleted uranium shells — petition
28 March 2023
MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. A petition asking that the Ukrainian armed forces be barred from using depleted uranium ammunition has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
Its author points to the danger of years-long environmental pollution, ruining arable land and poisoning people with toxic substances.
The author of the petition is concerned about the environmental pollution caused by using the depleted uranium shells. “The use of such munitions is a crime against humanity and the planet. Their use is unacceptable and immoral. I demand this petition be considered and a positive decision be made on it. I also demand precautionary measures be taken to exclude the possibility of the Ukrainian armed forces using such ammunition until the petition is considered,” the document said.
continue reading HERE: Source:
https://tass.com/world/1595379