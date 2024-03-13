Source: Firstpost

Ukraine’s Soldiers are Fighting Russia in the Sudan War | Vantage with Palki Sharma

7 March 2024

A report claims Ukrainian forces have reportedly been fighting against Russia-backed Wagner group in the Sudan. Wagner has backed the rebel forces in the Sudan. This marks a significant extension of the Ukraine-Russia war into the African continent. In the summer of 2023, at the invitation of Sudan’s de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Ukrainian troops arrived to assist in quelling rebel forces. Palki Sharma brings you a report.

