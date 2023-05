“The West, led primarilly by Washington and London, has erected an Empire of Lies”

Source: Douglas MacGregor Podcast

Ukraine is being destroyed and Russia will win this war

Russia Ukraine war latest news update with (Ret.) Colonel Douglas Macgregor Col. Douglas Macgregor is a decorated combat veteran, the author of five books, a PhD, and a Defense and Foreign Policy consultant. Podcast with Brian Rose on May 3, 2023.

