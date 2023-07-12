Ugandan Engineer takes Africa’s Top Innovation Award for His Safety Invention

re posted from AFRO LEGENDS

In a modern world where drums are no longer used to alert communities (this will be a story for another day), it is imperative to find a solution that will be used to alert all neighbors within a community of some impending issue. Anatoli Kirigwajjo from Uganda has thought of just such an innovation which is based on the ancestral drum tradition. Kirigwajjo is the founder and CEO of Yunga, a local digital security network that enhances neighbor-to-neighbor safety. He was recently awarded “The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation” dedicated to developing African innovators, an award, founded by the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK.

