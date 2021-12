Source: 2nacheki

TPLF Spokesperson Says on Live TV That the USA Encouraged Them to Attack Addis Ababa

10 Dec 2021

The spokesperson of the TPLF, Getachew Reda, revealed on live TV that they were advised by the United States Government to leave Tigray and expand their invasion in order to capture the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa and remove the current democratically elected government #Breaking #TPLF Spokesperson Says on Live TV That the USA Encouraged Them to Attack Addis

