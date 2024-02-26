“The Congolese people are on their feet. They have always stood up. But today is special. The Congolese people want to claim their rights. The genocides in eastern Congo have been going on a long time. Over 30 years, 12 million dead. Total silence. Nobody talks about it. Nobody does a good deed.All the media, its a total blackout. We wonder why. Why is this happening.”

Source: 2nacheki

Thousands of Africans protest in Brussels against the Ongoing DRC Genocide

25 Feb 2024

Thousands of Africans took to the streets of Brussels to demonstrate against the ongoing genocide and also the conflict between the Congolese armed forces and the M23 rebels in North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Here is What some Protestors heard to say.

