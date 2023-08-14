The Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin

Ukrainian forces are losing approximately 700-800 men a day. In the last 2 months they have lost 46 000 men.

Ukraine now lives solely on support from EU and USA. ” The longer the pumping of weapons to Ukraine continues, the longer this conflict will last.” Since 2014, only almost half of the Ukrainian population still live there.

UK and USA started the anti-Russia story , culminating in 2014 – Maidan.

The UK trained Ukrainian forces under Operation Orbital…..” it plays a major role here among the Europeans. At the same time, of course, the help that comes from Great Britain, it is incomparable with the United States, there are absolutely not the same financial opportunities, but it strives to be the first in terms of organizing a campaign to continue this pumping of weapons…………………..London does not consider any peace initiatives…”

Black Sea Grain Initiative – it was supposed to go to Africa but most of it went to Europe and other developed countries. The UN was supposed to facilitate the MOU of grain and fertilizer export made impossible by sanctions. It failed to do so.

Russia has recently delivered 300 000 tons of Russian wheat to Egypt at the lowest level of market prices. Last year 11 billion tons of wheat was delivered to mostly Africa.” And we will continue to work with precisely those countries that are in great need of it, mainly in Africa.”

A big interview about Ukraine by Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrey Kelin

13 August 2023

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Great Britain Andrei Kelin gave a long interview about the situation around the crisis in Ukraine.

