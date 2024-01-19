THE LIE MUST STOP : TIME FOR CHANGE IN RWANDA

Part 1

This is a series of notes and excerpts from articles and books that will explain in detail why it is Paul Kagame has always been the main obstacle to peace and prosperity in the Great Lacs(sic) and how he was put in power by the financiers from the City of London and Wall Street, through men like Tony Blair.

NB: Paul Kagame heads a Tutsi elite. The term Tutsi elite refers to an elite circle of Rwandans who are Tutsi. Any mention of this term in these papers refers only to a relatively small elite and does not in any way at all refer to Tutsis as an ethnic group.

What Do You Know About Paul Kagame? He is a war criminal

The Grinding Machine: Terror and Genocide in Rwanda



by Keith Harmon Snow, 2007

2007 : Keith Harmon Snow talks with Paul Rusesabagina, the ordinary man who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda .

https://towardfreedom.org/story/archives/africa-archives/the-grinding-machine-terror-and-genocide-in-rwanda/

keith harmon snow : Paul, what would you say about Rwanda today?

Paul Rusesabagina : Rwanda today, that is a very wide subject.

KHS : Let’s stick to the claim by the government of Rwanda that there are people trying to commit genocide against the Tutsis, and therefore they have to institute extreme security measures to defend their country.

PR : Well, Rwanda today, in that sense, [President] Kagame has used the label “genocide” to oppress the majority Hutus, who are 85% of the population. Kagame has got a militia, a new militia called the Local Defense [Forces]. (2) The Local Defense are demobilized army guys, who are given weapons, ammunitions. Those guys are not paid. You find them everywhere on the hills of Rwanda. (3)

KHS : They’re not paid?

PR : They are not paid.

KHS : Why do they do it?

PR : They pay themselves. And you understand what this means?

KHS : They are robbing and pillaging…

PR : They are pillaging, they are robbing, they are killing…

KHS : Only within Rwanda? You’re talking about within Rwanda? Not in the Congo… where the Rwandans are also pillaging and killing.

PR : Within Rwanda. Right now. I am only talking about Rwanda itself, not about the Congo.

KHS : Where do they get their weapons?

PR : From the government; they work for Kagame.

KHS : Are you a friend of Kagame at this point?

PR : Well, to the best of my knowledge, I have never been one. I’ve never been his friend, because, myself I knew Kagame from the beginning as a war criminal. Why a war criminal? Because, since Kagame came over from Uganda-on his way from Byumba and Ruhengeri in the northeast-what he did was to kill innocent civilians, innocent Hutu civilians. This has never been qualified as a genocide, but it is one; until it is qualified as a genocide, me I won’t call it a genocide, but it is supposed to be one…

KHS : Critics would claim, and people who support the predominant discourse, what I would call, the mythology of genocide in Rwanda, would claim that you are a Hutu, therefore you obviously have something against the Tutsis, and therefore you are saying that they have committed genocide against Hutus, and Kagame is responsible for, you’re saying, terrorism.

PR : I’m not talking for Hutus or for Tutsis. I am talking for all those people who have no voice, who cannot have access to the media. I’m trying to be their voice. But I am not talking for Hutus. I am not talking for Tutsis. Because with Paul Kagame, whoever frustrates him, whoever might raise a voice, whoever talks against him-being Hutu or Tutsi-Kagame sees them as his enemy.

KHS : Kagame will come after you?

PR : Kagame will come after you.

KHS : Or he will have you arrested as a génocidaire…

PR : Yes, of course. I will give you an example of Hutus and Tutsis who both have been killed since 1994. You know about Kagame completely destroying the refugee camps in Kibeho?

KHS : Kibeho, Rwanda: the United Nations Assistance Mission to Rwanda [UNAMIR] stood by and watched while 4000 Rwandan refugees were massacred… (4)

PR : You have seen those pictures. Maybe you were not there, you did not experience what happened, but at least you have seen the websites showing how the RPF army destroyed refugee camps with helicopters while soldiers were on the ground with machine guns killing everyone, each and every moving human being trying to flee the camp. So, what can we call that? Is that a genocide? Is that a crime against humanity? To me, that is a crime against humanity, which includes genocide and war crimes.

KHS : The refugees were internally displaced Rwandans-originally forced out of Rwanda by the RPF

invasion-and then forced back to Rwanda…

PR : That was April 17th to 20th, 1995. (5) Those were Hutus he [Kagame] was killing. When Kagame followed one of his former Ministers of the Interior, Seth Sendashonga, and he was assassinated in Kenya [16 May 1998], he was killing the Hutu. (6) He followed Augustin Bugilimfura, who was a prominent businessman: he [Kagame] killed him in Kenya. (7) He followed one of his former colonels in the army, Lizinde Theoneste, who used also to be a major in President Habyarimana’s army [Forces Armées Rwandaises: FAR], and he also killed him [1998] in Kenya. But on the other hand, he also kills Tutsis. Kabera Assiel in the year 2000, he raised a voice, and talked, and he was assassinated trying to get into his house in Kigali, in Rwanda. (8)

KHS : And he was a Tutsi?

PR : He was a Tutsi. And he was the advisor to the Rwandan President Pasteur Bizimungu-who was imprisoned in Rwanda for some years.

KHS : Bizimungu was elected?

PR : No, Bizimungu was not elected, but he was designated by the RPF, the rebels, in 1994. (9)

KHS : So, you see a clear pattern of-what would you call it? Genocide? Murder? Assassinations? -state orchestrated terrorism that has occurred under the Kagame government since 1994.

PR : What you call, what I call myself, the Kagame “government”-I call it akazu. (10) The akazu is a small circle of old friends who rule over the country, who do whatever they want. But this akazu is a Tutsi circle, ruling over a whole nation, it is not Tutsi power: it is a circle of Tutsis.

KHS : There was the akazu under Habyarimana’s rule. (11) But now you have a group of very powerful Tutsis who have powerful Hutu businessmen as friends…

PR : Well, have you ever read my book An Ordinary Man?

KHS : No, I’m sorry. (12)

PR : Read my book An Ordinary Man . Those Hutus, I know they are there, who are trying to buy time. Who are trying to pay each and every now and then. They are the ones financing each and everything. They do not do it because they want to do it that way, but they are forced to.

KHS : To survive under the Kagame machine.

PR : Yes, to survive what they call today in Rwanda, the grinding machine.

KHS : The grinding machine?

PR : Yes, the grinding machine: a machine grinding human beings. You understand what I mean?

KHS : Terrorism, brutality, murder, torture, intimidation, death squads… a reign of terror…And that is the Kagame machine?

PR : Yes, that is the Kagame machine. And to be more specific, the former leader of that grinding machine is today the military attaché in Washington DC. His name is Gacinya, Rugumya.

KHS : And was Gacinya in Rwanda from 1990 to 1994?

PR : He comes from Uganda I think.

KHS : Like Paul Kagame and James Kabarebe (13) … which brings up the question of the Uganda connection to the Kagame machine.

PR : [Laughing.] How do you call this-Pilato? -the nickname, you know this one, who condemned all the babies to death when Jesus was born… They used to call Paul Kagame the Ugandan Pilato…

KHS : And why did they call him that?

PR : He was the head of military intelligence in Uganda. Between 1986 and 1990: Kagame was the one condemning people to life or death in Uganda, the one who was deciding people’s lives. (14)

KHS : Well, Kagame and Museveni have worked together to terrorize Congo, and their own countries right? And this is always with outside military support. But many people don’t see, or don’t believe, that Paul Kagame has deep connections outside. How do you feel about that? What do you think the reality is?

PR : Well, the reality is that Kagame has got support somewhere. I do not know really whether he gets it from the U.S. military. But Kagame has good support from somewhere. In any case, he does not get that support from France. He doesn’t get it really from Europe. But he gets it from somewhere.

KHS : From your point of view-you are the real life hero depicted in the film Hotel Rwanda -what do you think about the movie?

PR : Well, I do not really call myself a hero. I call myself an ordinary man. That is the reason why I call my book, An Ordinary Man : I am an ordinary man who did ordinary things that he was supposed to do. During the more complicated and extraordinary circumstances I remained an ordinary man.

In the movie Hotel Rwanda , it was a true story of what was going on in the Hotel des Mille Collines [Kigali, Rwanda] during Rwanda‘s 100 days of killing. I defined it that way, because me I say three months, because I do not know when they count the 100 days.

The genocide started the sixth of April [1994] when the President Habyarimana was assassinated. And this is, to me, what is called-with a blanket explanation-the genocide. That was supposed to have finished on July 4, when the RPF took over the country.

KHS : And that’s the so-called “100 days of genocide” in Rwanda: according to this-which I call a mythology-there was no genocide before 6 April 1994 and no genocide after 4 July 1994 and it was those ruthless Hutus and savage Interahamwe who did all the killing in those 100 days.

PR : Yes, it was finished, when it appeared that the RPF rebels took over the country. So, there was no more genocide afterwards. Whatever happens afterwards, they [RPA] take over. When we come back to the film Hotel Rwanda , and in the Mille Collines, that is the true story of what was going on during that specific time. And sometimes it [the film] has been made a little bit less violent for an audience to come, sit down, watch and get out with a message.

KHS : Do you believe the message is accurate?

PR : The message is very accurate.

KHS : The message that the Kagame regime, that the current government, that the rebels-the Rwandan Patriotic Army-stopped the genocide, and saved everyone…

PR : No, no, Hotel Rwanda [the film] does not say that…

KHS : But it’s easy to believe that from the film.

PR : No, this is where I do not agree with people. Because the film Hotel Rwanda is about what is called the “Hotel Rwanda” [Hotel des Mille Collines]. It talks about what was going on between the walls, the four walls, of the building. It does not go outside to define what was going on. You saw the hotel manager going out how many times in the movie? Just twice: once, going out for supplies; the second time with those who are evacuated. That was it. Hotel Rwanda does not talk about what was going on outside. Only, in Hotel Rwanda , the movie shows the rebels as the winners, and they have been the winners.

KHS : Do you feel that the movie leaves people believing that the rebels [RPA] stopped the genocide?

PR : No. No one stopped the genocide. The rebels are still fighting when the movie ends…

KHS : But the movie leaves you believing that the rebels [RPA] stopped the genocide…

PR : No. This is an idea that all Westerners have in mind. This is why a movie is a movie: the movie does not leave people having in mind that the rebels stopped genocide. The movie stops when the rebels and the militiamen are fighting-still fighting-and the militiamen are fleeing, they are running away, and that is how it was.

KHS : Is Georges Rutaganda-the Interahamwe leader-the bad guy in the film Hotel Rwanda -a good friend of yours? (15)

PR : We grew up together. Georges and myself we grew up together. And even before political parties came up, we were very close. And during that time, I remember telling him myself, “Georges, you are making a mistake.” I told him that. We talked about it during the genocide, during the 100 days, or the three months, as I call it. During that three months, I saw Georges many times. He came to the hotel [Mille Collines], he came to see me many times at the hotel.

KHS : His lawyers from the ICTR [International Criminal Tribunal on Rwanda] claim that he was portrayed, and he claims that, the movie portrays him unfairly. (16)

PR : I think the movie does not portray Georges unfairly. But rather Georges portrays himself unfairly. He portrayed-in his real life-he portrayed himself unfairly. Why did he portray himself unfairly? Georges was the second Vice-president of the Interahamwe. The Interahamwe had a President: Kajuga, Robert.

KHS : Was Robert Kajuga a Tutsi?

PR : Yes, Kajuga was a Tutsi.

KHS : How can that be? The Interahamwe, according to the common portrayals of genocide in Rwanda, were a bunch of murderous Hutus with machetes…

PR : How could that be? That is a problem. Because Kagame had infiltrated the [Habyarimana’s] army [FAR], and the militias, everywhere; he [Kagame] had his own militia within a militia.

KHS : Are you saying that Robert Kajuga was one of those infiltrators?

PR : Among many others.

KHS : Does that mean that the Interahamwe were killing people under the command of Paul Kagame?

PR : Well, not under his command, but Kagame had infiltrated the militias.

KHS : Does that mean that the militias-that the Interahamwe who were killing-were killing with the complicity of now President and then military commander Paul Kagame?

PR : Without knowing, for sure. They were not aware, that they were working for him [Kagame]. But most of those guys who were just on the roadblocks [where so much killing was done] were Kagame people. (17)

KHS : When you say, “they were not aware…” Who was not aware they were working for Kagame?

PR : The militias. Me I think that Georges [Rutaganda] was not aware that all of those guys were with him [Kagame]; guys like [Interahamwe President] Kajuga, Robert, who was his [Rutaganda’s] president, I’m sure he [Rutaganda] did not know.

KHS : So you then say that Kagame had something to do with orchestrating what people know as “the genocide in Rwanda,” which was those now famous “100 days”-or three months as you call it-of killing.

PR : What do you think? Who killed [President] Habyarimana? [Laughing.] Who benefited from Habyarimana’s death? It is Kagame and his people. And if you go back to the region, to the Great Lakes region, between 1990 and 1994, as I was describing, the rebels [RPA] on their way from Uganda-in Byumba and Ruhengeri, in northern Rwanda- they were killing civilians. Today you can go to many former communities which Kagame has completely reshuffled, and changed, every way, upside down. Today if I go to the hill where I was born, he has changed the names.

KHS : They have changed the names of the hills where you were born?

PR : Yes. All the names have been changed. So, killing civilians. If you go there today in Byumba, you will notice that 80% of the population are widows, women, all women. Why 80% of the population, today, is widows? Because rebels [RPA] were inviting their husbands to meetings and killing them.

KHS : This is before 1994.

PR : Before 1994. And their sons were being involved in the rebels [RPA] army and being killed.

KHS : Their sons were lured into the rebel army movement… were they Tutsis? Or Hutus? Or doesn’t it matter?

PR : Kagame at that time was killing Hutus only.

KHS : Because you had such an imbalance of power, with so many Hutus in Rwanda-the majority-that he had to depopulate the country, and he did this by any means necessary…

PR : Yes. And then, as a result, by late 1993, early 1994, we had about 1.2 million people surrounding Kigali, coming to beg in town…

KHS : IDPs-internally displaced people-Rwandan people.

PR : Yes, internally displaced people. Coming to beg in town, going to sleep in the open air, without shelter, without food, without water, dying each and every day, by disasters in camps, and also without education for their own children.

to be continued

