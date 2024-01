PDF – Plunging towards World War III: The Made-in-London ‘Temple Mount’ Plot behind the Israel-Hamas War – https://citizensparty.org.au/temple-m…

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 12/01/2024 – Stop Chalmers surrendering the people’s power/The Crazies Exposed!

Jan 12, 2024

1. Stop Chalmers surrendering the people’s power to central bank cabal

2. Exposed! The crazies killing Palestinians to bring on Armageddon

Presented by Elisa Barwick and Robert Barwick

Like this: Like Loading...