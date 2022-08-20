Source: GroundUp News

The City of Joburg demolished Mama Fifi’s urban farm, but she’s determined to grow again

8 August 2022

Refiloe Molefe, known to many as Mama Fifi, is determined to rebuild a new thriving inner city farm. Her acclaimed Bertrams urban farming project was taken over by the City of Johannesburg and its fields bulldozed in June this year. As a result, her donations to a network of feeding schemes were brought to a halt, as well as a youth training agri-programme, both of which have benefited thousands of people over the years.

