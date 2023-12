South Africa has formally filed the case for Genocide against Israel on Friday 30 December 2023. Well done President Ramaphosa for taking the lead.

Nearly 9000 children in Gaza have been murdered since October.

Israel has told Gazans to evacuate to southern Gaza. Rafah is the last place they can go to. And now Israel targets Rafah. Israel has been blockading the cargo gate near Rafah since the start. Rafah is a pedestrian gate into Egypt. Hence the useless trickle of aid convoys through Rafah.

