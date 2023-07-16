reminicent of Paul Driessen`s excellent work and his book `Eco Imperialism : Green Power: Black Death`

Source: Jordan B Peterson

Sacrificing the Poor to NOT Save the Planet | Robert Bryce | EP 375

13 July 2023

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson and Robert Bryce discuss the topics from his latest book, “A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations,” the current audacity of the zero-emissions agenda, its effects on the developing world, the feasibility of coal and nuclear power, the catastrophic problems related to wind and solar power, and the positive vision for the future we can all share, should our institutions finally drop the doomsday narrative. Robert Bryce is an author, podcaster, and film producer. He has been writing about energy, power, politics, and innovation for more than three decades. He is the acclaimed author of six books on energy and innovation, including most recently, A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations.

Bryce has given more than 400 invited or keynote lectures to groups ranging from the Marines Corps War College to the Sydney Institute as well as to a wide variety of associations, universities, and corporations. His articles have been published in dozens of publications including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Forbes, Real Clear Energy, The Hill, and Guardian. Bryce has also appeared on a panoply of media outlets ranging from Fox News to Al Jazeera.

