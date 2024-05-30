Source: Forbidden Stories

#RwandaClassified | Investigating into Kigali’s secret war in the #DRC

28 May 2024

It’s an investigation that cost Rwandan journalist Samuel Baker exile. As part of the #RwandaClassified project, we pursued his lead into Kigali’s secret war in the #DRC with him and 17 other international media. According to Samuel, “In Rwanda, if a journalist wants to stand for the truth, then expect backlash.” While he managed to flee the country, his colleague John Williams Ntwali, who used to work with him, died in suspicious circumstances. In November 2022, Samuel and John went to #Goma in the #Kivu region, which the Rwandan regime highly sought after for political reasons and its natural resources. Rwandan soldiers, lost their lives in a war which ‘officially’ does not exist according to their own country. Over 13 cases of identified soldiers, we can today confirm that a majority of them died in combat. While evidence of the Rwandan presence in eastern #Congo is mounting, the country has surprisingly spared any far-reaching sanctions. At the heart of this system lies #Rwanda‘s 6,000 peacekeepers, making it the third largest contributor to @UN peacekeeping missions. A strategic asset that enables Rwanda to avoid international sanctions for the presence of its troops in the #DRC. Read the full investigation: https://forbiddenstories.org/projects…

