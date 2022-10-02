re posted from GREAT LAKES POST

Rwanda: A report released by HRW has revealed that Judicial authorities are prosecuting opposition members & journalists on the basis of their speech and opinions.

March 17, 2022

by Chris Kamo

A report released by Human Rights Watch has revealed that Judicial authorities in Rwanda are prosecuting opposition members, journalists, and commentators on the basis of their speech and opinions. As the country prepares to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled to take place in June, the global rights group is urging the international community to take a stand and press the authorities to stop the politically motivated prosecutions. To get an understanding of the political set-up in Rwanda, we are joined by…

Guest: Nixon Kathembo – African Affairs analyst and language specialist at Channel Africa’s Kiswahili Desk

Guest: Prof Anton Harber – Executive Director of the campaign for Free Expression

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...