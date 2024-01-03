Responsibility 2 Protect only applies when regime change by NATO is the aim: Libya and Iraq

Source: Al Jazeera English

In southern Rafah city, where hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people have fled, non-stop shelling has continued until this morning. Israeli bulldozers are on agricultural land creating a “buffer zone” while squeezing people into a small area of the Gaza Strip.

Israel pounds Khan Younis with artillery; Rafah bulldozed for ‘buffer zone’

3 January 2023

The Israeli military has hit the southern city of Khan Younis with relentless artillery shelling and air strikes of residential areas on the eastern side. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters was targeted for the third time in less than a week. Several people were killed and wounded. A main supporter of Gaza’s healthcare system, the damage to the medical equipment inside will further the human suffering here and the miserable situation of hospitals.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud has the latest from Rafah in southern Gaza.

