Psyops Regarding 1994 Rwanda Genocide Continues With 30th Anniversary Commemoration

Rwandan regime and Western intelligence agencies and their media and academic assets have spread disinformation for three decades

n April 7, Rwandan President Paul Kagame commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Rwandan genocide by lighting a flame in honor of the victims in front of foreign dignitaries, and giving a speech in which he blamed the international community for “failing all of us” because of its inaction “whether from contempt or cowardice.”

Kagame also stated that Rwandans were disgusted by critics who “questioned or revised the history of the genocide,” said to have been perpetrated by Hutus against Tutsis.

One of the dignitaries in the crowd was former president Bill Clinton, who wrote in his memoir that his administration “did not act quickly enough after the killing [by the Hutu against the Tutsi] began.”

Bill Clinton at Kigali International Airport. [Source: ktpress.rw]

President Joe Biden, a U.S. Senator at the time of the genocide, released a statement on April 7 emphasizing that “most of the more than 800,000 women, men and children killed in the one hundred days that followed the launching of the genocide were ‘ethnic Tutsis.’”

continue reading HERE: Source: