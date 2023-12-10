President Tshisekedi IS RIGHT

re posted from BBC
Speaking on Friday night, Mr Tshisekedi said to supporters that he would tell Mr Kagame that “since he wanted to behave like Adolf Hitler by having expansionist aims, I promise he will end up like Adolf Hitler.
DR Congo President Tshisekedi compares Rwanda counterpart Kagame to Hitler
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s leader has taken his rhetorical attacks on his Rwandan counterpart to another level by comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
Félix Tshisekedi said Paul Kagame was behaving like Hitler, and added: “I promise he will end up like Hitler”.
Mr Tshisekedi who is campaigning for re-election, was addressing a rally in Bukavu, close to the Rwandan border.
He has often accused Rwanda of backing rebels in the east of his country, which it has always denied.
The spokesperson for Rwanda’s government described the Congolese president’s comments as “a loud and clear threat”.
With the vote less than two weeks away, Mr Tshisekedi is trying to win backing for a second term. Despite attempts to quell the violence, which has included ceasefire deals and the presence of regional and UN troops, who are now leaving, insecurity is still rife in the east of the country.
Source:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-67669187