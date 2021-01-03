Over 70 civilians killed in militant attacks in Niger

Security sources say at least 70 civilians have been killed in simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected extremist militants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali.

One of the security sources, who requested anonymity, said about 49 villagers were killed and 17 people wounded in the village of Tchombangou.

Around 30 other villagers were also killed in the village of Zaroumdareye, a second source, a senior official in Niger’s interior ministry, said on condition of anonymity.

Niger’s government was not immediately available to comment.

The West African nation has previously suffered attacks by radical militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh. Attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and the southeastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.

In December, terrorists from the Boko Haram group killed at least 27 people in an attack of “unprecedented savagery” in southeast Niger.

